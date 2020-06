Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Immaculate and completely renovated end unit townhouse in prime location in Alexandria City. Near new Amazon HQ. 3 full beds and 3.5 baths and bonus den in lower level can be used as fourth bedroom. Private brick enclosed private backyard. Close to shopping, Mark Center. Best biggest townhouse in subdivision!