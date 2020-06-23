All apartments in Alexandria
226 North Patrick Street

226 North Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renters Warehouse and Ahsan Muhammad are proud to present this newly updated MOVE IN READY 1BR condo with 1 bath in Alexandria! This beautiful unit offers upgraded ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, free street parking (and parking permits available), backyard patio (with table and chairs), upgraded bathroom, and a full-size washer/dryer in unit. Located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria just 1 1/2 blocks off King Street. Within walking distance of the King Street metro along with numerous shops, pubs & restaurants. Street level unit with main entry from N. Patrick. $45 application fee. Can see now!! Please call or text Iris Strickland for a showing today at 571-214-5218. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 North Patrick Street have any available units?
226 North Patrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 North Patrick Street have?
Some of 226 North Patrick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 North Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 North Patrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 North Patrick Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 North Patrick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 226 North Patrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 North Patrick Street offers parking.
Does 226 North Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 North Patrick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 North Patrick Street have a pool?
No, 226 North Patrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 North Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 226 North Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 North Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 North Patrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
