226 North Patrick Street

Renters Warehouse and Ahsan Muhammad are proud to present this newly updated MOVE IN READY 1BR condo with 1 bath in Alexandria! This beautiful unit offers upgraded ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, free street parking (and parking permits available), backyard patio (with table and chairs), upgraded bathroom, and a full-size washer/dryer in unit. Located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria just 1 1/2 blocks off King Street. Within walking distance of the King Street metro along with numerous shops, pubs & restaurants. Street level unit with main entry from N. Patrick. $45 application fee. Can see now!! Please call or text Iris Strickland for a showing today at 571-214-5218. Welcome home!