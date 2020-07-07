All apartments in Alexandria
200 North Pickett Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

200 North Pickett Street

200 North Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 North Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spectacular NOVA apartment near everything. - Property Id: 281181

Huge one-bedroom, one and one-half bathroom unit in Hallmark Condominium with tree-top, panoramic view of Alexandria's Seminary Valley. Spectacular, custom-designed, open-floor plan interior with two walk-in closets and W/D. Bottle-glass kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. Dedicated indoor parking space. Large balcony overlooking Holmes Run Creek for relaxing and grilling. On-site exercise room, swimming pool, tennis court and large, well-appointed party room. Adjacent to tree-lined jogging path and bicycle trail. Easy commute to Pentagon, Patent & Trademark Office, National Science Foundation, INOVA, Reagan Airport, and Amazon HQ2. Short walk to Harris Teeter, Aldi, CVS, Walgreens, Chipotle, Cava, Panera, London Curry House, City Kitchen and Home Depot. Rent is $2,000 per month plus electricity (~$50/mo). Security deposit of $2,000 required up front. Non-refundable move-in/out fee is $300.
Property Id 281181

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 North Pickett Street have any available units?
200 North Pickett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 200 North Pickett Street have?
Some of 200 North Pickett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 North Pickett Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 North Pickett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 North Pickett Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 North Pickett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 200 North Pickett Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 North Pickett Street offers parking.
Does 200 North Pickett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 North Pickett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 North Pickett Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 North Pickett Street has a pool.
Does 200 North Pickett Street have accessible units?
No, 200 North Pickett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 North Pickett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 North Pickett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 North Pickett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 North Pickett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

