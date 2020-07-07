200 North Pickett Street

Amenities

Huge one-bedroom, one and one-half bathroom unit in Hallmark Condominium with tree-top, panoramic view of Alexandria's Seminary Valley. Spectacular, custom-designed, open-floor plan interior with two walk-in closets and W/D. Bottle-glass kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. Dedicated indoor parking space. Large balcony overlooking Holmes Run Creek for relaxing and grilling. On-site exercise room, swimming pool, tennis court and large, well-appointed party room. Adjacent to tree-lined jogging path and bicycle trail. Easy commute to Pentagon, Patent & Trademark Office, National Science Foundation, INOVA, Reagan Airport, and Amazon HQ2. Short walk to Harris Teeter, Aldi, CVS, Walgreens, Chipotle, Cava, Panera, London Curry House, City Kitchen and Home Depot. Rent is $2,000 per month plus electricity (~$50/mo). Security deposit of $2,000 required up front. Non-refundable move-in/out fee is $300.

No Pets Allowed



