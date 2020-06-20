All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

1819 KENWOOD AVENUE

1819 Kenwood Avenue · (240) 654-7119
Location

1819 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Vacant and ready to show... Spectacular top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate community. Open floor plan, nine feet ceiling with custom moldings and three sided fireplace. Two spacious master bedrooms upstairs, with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Renovated kitchen in 2019, Heating system in 2018, Replaced deck in 2019 and much more, Washer/Dryer in 2017. Quiet neighborhood and excellent location with quick access to Old Town, DC, Del Ray, and Amazon HQ2! 24 hours safeway, fresh market across the street, 6 mins drive to whole food, 5 mins walk to Chinquapin Park Recreation Center. Rent includes water/sewage, trash and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1819 KENWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 KENWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 KENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
