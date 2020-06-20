1819 KENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Vacant and ready to show... Spectacular top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate community. Open floor plan, nine feet ceiling with custom moldings and three sided fireplace. Two spacious master bedrooms upstairs, with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Renovated kitchen in 2019, Heating system in 2018, Replaced deck in 2019 and much more, Washer/Dryer in 2017. Quiet neighborhood and excellent location with quick access to Old Town, DC, Del Ray, and Amazon HQ2! 24 hours safeway, fresh market across the street, 6 mins drive to whole food, 5 mins walk to Chinquapin Park Recreation Center. Rent includes water/sewage, trash and parking.