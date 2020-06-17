Rent Calculator
1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W
1700 West Abingdon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1700 West Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 BD, 1 BA, Newly painted. Storage in basement. Close to metro, shops. easy access to GW Pkwy and National Airport. GW/Mount Vernon trail and Marina. Call for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have any available units?
1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 W ABINGDON DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
