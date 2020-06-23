All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1439 DUKE ST

1439 Duke Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 level home with wood floors throughout. A fenced-in patio. Laundry on bedroom level. Home professionaly painted 2/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 DUKE ST have any available units?
1439 DUKE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 DUKE ST have?
Some of 1439 DUKE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 DUKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1439 DUKE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 DUKE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1439 DUKE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1439 DUKE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1439 DUKE ST offers parking.
Does 1439 DUKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 DUKE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 DUKE ST have a pool?
No, 1439 DUKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1439 DUKE ST have accessible units?
No, 1439 DUKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 DUKE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 DUKE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
