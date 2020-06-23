120 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

This property is also for sale, please search, VAAX244416. *JUST ADDED, 3-D MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR! JUST LIKE A SHOWING! CLICK VIDEO TAB IN MLS, THEN CLICK THE WEBSITE, THEN VIEW 3-D MATTERPORT SCAN* (From Zillow, click on Facts and Features, then click on "virtual tour"). This townhouse style condo is the home that dreams are made of! Formerly a top-of-the-line end unit, this model home comes loaded with TONS of builder upgrades. This gorgeous Smart Home starts with keyless entry, and flows intelligently throughout the whole home. Once you walk up to the main level, you will notice the upgraded bannisters, double sided fireplace, and exquisite wide plank wood flooring. The high end gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances is just begging for you to whip up delicious meals for friends and family. It is well equipped with pull out, quiet close drawers for easy storage. Slide bar stools up to the quartz counter top to easily entertain!The cozy balcony casts plenty of light into the room with beautiful morning sunrises and lazy sunsets. This home is equipped with Top-Down-Bottom-Up Next Day Blinds. The beautiful floor length curtains, designer window treatments, and warranty convey! Wander upstairs, where your two ample sized guest rooms are large enough for any size beds for guests! The energy efficient washer and dryer are also on the top floor. This quiet laundry nook holds upgraded and organized cabinets. Please prepare yourself for the master bedroom; it will take your breath away! Designer light fixtures adorn this room, along with premium, elegant, subtle wallpaper. The master closet has gorgeous built ins and the master bath.... Just take it all in. The whole house feels like it is magazine ready and straight out of an interior designer showroom. Along with a spacious one car garage and one car driveway, two visitor passes are yours to hand out to your friends and family! Cambria Square neighborhood backs to the famous Cameron Station with access to a park and bus stops. This home is an EXPERIENCE and we are excited to offer it to you!