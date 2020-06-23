All apartments in Alexandria
120 S PICKETT STREET
120 S PICKETT STREET

120 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
This property is also for sale, please search, VAAX244416. *JUST ADDED, 3-D MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR! JUST LIKE A SHOWING! CLICK VIDEO TAB IN MLS, THEN CLICK THE WEBSITE, THEN VIEW 3-D MATTERPORT SCAN* (From Zillow, click on Facts and Features, then click on "virtual tour"). This townhouse style condo is the home that dreams are made of! Formerly a top-of-the-line end unit, this model home comes loaded with TONS of builder upgrades. This gorgeous Smart Home starts with keyless entry, and flows intelligently throughout the whole home. Once you walk up to the main level, you will notice the upgraded bannisters, double sided fireplace, and exquisite wide plank wood flooring. The high end gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances is just begging for you to whip up delicious meals for friends and family. It is well equipped with pull out, quiet close drawers for easy storage. Slide bar stools up to the quartz counter top to easily entertain!The cozy balcony casts plenty of light into the room with beautiful morning sunrises and lazy sunsets. This home is equipped with Top-Down-Bottom-Up Next Day Blinds. The beautiful floor length curtains, designer window treatments, and warranty convey! Wander upstairs, where your two ample sized guest rooms are large enough for any size beds for guests! The energy efficient washer and dryer are also on the top floor. This quiet laundry nook holds upgraded and organized cabinets. Please prepare yourself for the master bedroom; it will take your breath away! Designer light fixtures adorn this room, along with premium, elegant, subtle wallpaper. The master closet has gorgeous built ins and the master bath.... Just take it all in. The whole house feels like it is magazine ready and straight out of an interior designer showroom. Along with a spacious one car garage and one car driveway, two visitor passes are yours to hand out to your friends and family! Cambria Square neighborhood backs to the famous Cameron Station with access to a park and bus stops. This home is an EXPERIENCE and we are excited to offer it to you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
120 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 120 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
120 S PICKETT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 120 S PICKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 120 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 120 S PICKETT STREET does offer parking.
Does 120 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 S PICKETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
No, 120 S PICKETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 120 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 120 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 S PICKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
