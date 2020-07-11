All apartments in Salt Lake City
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Marmalade
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Marmalade

Open Now until 6pm
439 S 200 W · (270) 200-6560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

439 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 413-B · Avail. Sep 7

$953

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 407-A · Avail. Aug 9

$958

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 441-5 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,139

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marmalade.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
playground
Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!\n\nOur pet friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include a fully equipped kitchen, balconies with spectacular views and a community begging you to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $212.50 for 1 pet, $312.50 for 2 pets
fee: $212.50 for 1 pet, $312.50 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot $15 per month, carports $25 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marmalade have any available units?
Marmalade has 3 units available starting at $953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Marmalade have?
Some of Marmalade's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marmalade currently offering any rent specials?
Marmalade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marmalade pet-friendly?
Yes, Marmalade is pet friendly.
Does Marmalade offer parking?
Yes, Marmalade offers parking.
Does Marmalade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marmalade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marmalade have a pool?
No, Marmalade does not have a pool.
Does Marmalade have accessible units?
No, Marmalade does not have accessible units.
Does Marmalade have units with dishwashers?
No, Marmalade does not have units with dishwashers.
