Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access playground

Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!



Our pet friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include a fully equipped kitchen, balconies with spectacular views and a community begging you to call it home!