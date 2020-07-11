Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $212.50 for 1 pet, $312.50 for 2 pets
fee: $212.50 for 1 pet, $312.50 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot $15 per month, carports $25 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month