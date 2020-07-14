Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors cable included oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access

City Line Apartments, a historic building nestled in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City. We offer spacious studio and one bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home includes real hard wood floors, multiple closets, vintage character and updated kitchens. Some amenities include: internet, satellite, controlled access, courtyard with water feature and so much more! City Line is within walking distance to UTA Trax and UTA Bus lines, making public transportation a great option for our residents. Not to mention the entertainment and shopping within walking distance of your new home. City Creek Center, Gateway Mall and Trolley Square are a few of the shopping centers offered in our area. City Line loves your pets! We accept both cats and dogs with no weight limits. You and your pet will love walking around the downtown area. We are also conveniently located close to Liberty Park, Tanner Dog Park and Memory Grove Park, places we know won't disappoint your furry friend. Call today for a tour and come see why our residents love City Line Apartments!