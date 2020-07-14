All apartments in Salt Lake City
City Line
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

City Line

57 S 300 E · (308) 535-1821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 N · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 29 S · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 13 N · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Line.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
cable included
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
City Line Apartments, a historic building nestled in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City. We offer spacious studio and one bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home includes real hard wood floors, multiple closets, vintage character and updated kitchens. Some amenities include: internet, satellite, controlled access, courtyard with water feature and so much more! City Line is within walking distance to UTA Trax and UTA Bus lines, making public transportation a great option for our residents. Not to mention the entertainment and shopping within walking distance of your new home. City Creek Center, Gateway Mall and Trolley Square are a few of the shopping centers offered in our area. City Line loves your pets! We accept both cats and dogs with no weight limits. You and your pet will love walking around the downtown area. We are also conveniently located close to Liberty Park, Tanner Dog Park and Memory Grove Park, places we know won't disappoint your furry friend. Call today for a tour and come see why our residents love City Line Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $299 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Line have any available units?
City Line has 8 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does City Line have?
Some of City Line's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Line currently offering any rent specials?
City Line is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Line pet-friendly?
Yes, City Line is pet friendly.
Does City Line offer parking?
Yes, City Line offers parking.
Does City Line have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Line does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Line have a pool?
No, City Line does not have a pool.
Does City Line have accessible units?
No, City Line does not have accessible units.
Does City Line have units with dishwashers?
No, City Line does not have units with dishwashers.
