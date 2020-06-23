All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Citifront Apartments

641 W North Temple · (801) 876-5416
Rent Special
$500 Off First Full Months Rent
Location

641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Gateway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citifront Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
carport
internet access
Citifront is a beautiful community located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. We have spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available. We also offer an impressive amenities package including an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse business center and playground. Citifront is pet-friendly and includes an off-leash dog park. You may never leave home again, but if you do we aren't far from freeway access and are just minutes from downtown shopping. Please come visit us today, we can't wait to meet you! Income restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citifront Apartments have any available units?
Citifront Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Citifront Apartments have?
Some of Citifront Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citifront Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Citifront Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Is Citifront Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Citifront Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Citifront Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Citifront Apartments offers parking.
Does Citifront Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citifront Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citifront Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Citifront Apartments has a pool.
Does Citifront Apartments have accessible units?
No, Citifront Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Citifront Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citifront Apartments has units with dishwashers.
