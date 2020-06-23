Citifront Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking playground pool hot tub carport internet access

Citifront is a beautiful community located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. We have spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available. We also offer an impressive amenities package including an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse business center and playground. Citifront is pet-friendly and includes an off-leash dog park. You may never leave home again, but if you do we aren't far from freeway access and are just minutes from downtown shopping. Please come visit us today, we can't wait to meet you! Income restrictions may apply.