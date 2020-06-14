Apartment List
/
UT
/
north salt lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

83 Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT with garage

North Salt Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Downtown Salt Lake City
23 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Gateway District
35 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,085
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,355
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
7 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
East Central North
3 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,389
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:14pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Salt Lake, UT

North Salt Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake Accessible Apartments
North Salt Lake Apartments with BalconyNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GarageNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GymNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in Specials
North Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingNorth Salt Lake Apartments with PoolNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Salt Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College