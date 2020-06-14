Apartment List
177 Apartments for rent in West Jordan, UT with garage

West Jordan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cobble Creek
25 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Copper Hills
25 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 S Black Pine St
8914 Black Pine Street, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2546 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westbrook
1 Unit Available
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - Bright and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home! Gorgeous vaulted ceilings in living room, Brand new carpet/paint throughout plus refinished hardwood floors! Bedrooms all on main level so no stairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 So. Black Pine St.
8914 S Black Pine St, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2546 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr
1438 Stone Meadow Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1438 W Stone Meadow Dr Available 05/01/20 2 Master Bed Suites, 2.5 Bath Condo in West Jordan - Great Condo in West Jordan. Available May 1st. Main Level - Newly Remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of West Jordan
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland
1 Unit Available
10078 Bagpiper Circle
10078 Bagpiper Circle, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2307 sqft
Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4743 Zig Zag Rd
4743 Zig Zag Road, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2515 sqft
This awesome and cozy townhome features hardwood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in kitchen, with stainless steal appliances. This property offers 4 spacious rooms, 3.5 baths and a vast walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5659 S 3370 W
5659 3370 West, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1622 sqft
5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Main Level: Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Jordan, UT

West Jordan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

