74 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT with garage

"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)

Bountiful was named when its earliest settlers realized that they found paradise on Earth--but that is all subjective of course. The 42,500 residents of this 13.5 square mile city appreciate the proximity to jobs in Salt Lake City, without the problems associated with urban living. For a period, commuting to work was a nightmare and daily rush hour bottlenecks frustrated even the calmest drivers. However, in 2008, planners made significant changes to alleviate the problem, including the new Legacy Parkway and the state of the art Front Runner Commuter railway. Best of all, Front Runner Service is available until 2 a.m. on the weekends, so you can get home safely after a night on the town. Who knows, Bountiful might just be the paradise for you. See more