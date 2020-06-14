35 Apartments for rent in Magna, UT with garage

Apartment List
Magna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Magna
Magna
15 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1224 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Results within 1 mile of Magna

1 of 26

Hunter West
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Magna
Verified

1 of 42

Central Hunter
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 46

Hunter East
Hunter East
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.

1 of 13

Kearns
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.

1 of 6

Hunter East
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
2803 S. Asbury Lane Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.

1 of 25

Hunter East
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
5340 West 3500 South
5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020.

1 of 21

Kearns
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5879 S. Woodview Drive
5879 Woodview Drive, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Well kept Kearns home with new roof and central air. Quiet neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms up. 1 bedroom down. 2 stall garage. Unfinished backyard. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.

1 of 9

Oquirrh Shadows
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.

1 of 21

Kearns
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Magna
Verified

1 of 18

Westbrook
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 15

Westpointe
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Cobble Creek
Cobble Creek
25 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Jordan Oaks
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Glendale
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Copper Hills
$
Copper Hills
25 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 5

Granger East
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 31

Sunset Ridge
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

1 of 26

Welby
Welby
1 Unit Available
8914 S Black Pine St
8914 Black Pine Street, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2546 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 27

Westpointe
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2336 sqft
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.

1 of 7

Highland
Highland
1 Unit Available
10078 Bagpiper Circle
10078 Bagpiper Circle, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2307 sqft
Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan.

1 of 27

Mountain Shadows
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural

1 of 38

Kearns
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
5695 W Rose Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Brand New 3 bedroom townhome in West Valley! - Newly built townhouse with beautiful granite counter tops, upgrades, laminate floors, carpet, FRESH paint and beautiful cabinetry with a large master suite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Magna, UT

Magna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

