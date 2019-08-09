All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

956 East 600 South - 1

956 600 South · (385) 327-7451
Location

956 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cozy & urban 2bed/1bath minutes from downtown!

Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks
-Water/sewer/trash included!
-Spacious living space with exposed brick.
-Hardwood flooring.
-Beautiful, panoramic city views & new windows installed!
-Natural light throughout.
-Ample storage space and cabinetry.
-Shared yard space & room for gardening.
-Coin-operated laundry on site.
-1 off-street carport.
-Central air.
-Minutes from the 9th & 9th, Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, hiking trails, freeway access, and more!
-NO PETS ALLOWED.
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 East 600 South - 1 have any available units?
956 East 600 South - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 East 600 South - 1 have?
Some of 956 East 600 South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 East 600 South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
956 East 600 South - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 East 600 South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 956 East 600 South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 956 East 600 South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 956 East 600 South - 1 does offer parking.
Does 956 East 600 South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 East 600 South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 East 600 South - 1 have a pool?
No, 956 East 600 South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 956 East 600 South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 956 East 600 South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 956 East 600 South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 East 600 South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
