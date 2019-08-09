956 East 600 South - 1

Amenities
Cozy & urban 2bed/1bath minutes from downtown!
Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!
Perks
-Water/sewer/trash included!
-Spacious living space with exposed brick.
-Hardwood flooring.
-Beautiful, panoramic city views & new windows installed!
-Natural light throughout.
-Ample storage space and cabinetry.
-Shared yard space & room for gardening.
-Coin-operated laundry on site.
-1 off-street carport.
-Central air.
-Minutes from the 9th & 9th, Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, hiking trails, freeway access, and more!
-NO PETS ALLOWED.
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.