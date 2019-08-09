956 East 600 South - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Cozy & urban 2bed/1bath minutes from downtown!



Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks

-Water/sewer/trash included!

-Spacious living space with exposed brick.

-Hardwood flooring.

-Beautiful, panoramic city views & new windows installed!

-Natural light throughout.

-Ample storage space and cabinetry.

-Shared yard space & room for gardening.

-Coin-operated laundry on site.

-1 off-street carport.

-Central air.

-Minutes from the 9th & 9th, Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, hiking trails, freeway access, and more!

-NO PETS ALLOWED.

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.