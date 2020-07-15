All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

921 West 1100 North

921 1100 North · No Longer Available
Location

921 1100 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Rose Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!

You will enjoy this large and comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit apartment, with washer and dryer hook ups, also includes off street parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to local schools in the area. Very close to freeways & public transportation,and other shopping centers and local restaurants.

All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.
Application fee $50 each
Rent $845
Deposit $845, No security deposit option for qualifying renters.
One Time Office Fee $300
Utilities Not Included
12 Month Lease
No Smoking

Pet Policy:
There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs & Cats allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.

The following link will guide you to our pet screening department.

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW

If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

If you want to apply for the property:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-criteria/

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 West 1100 North have any available units?
921 West 1100 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 921 West 1100 North currently offering any rent specials?
921 West 1100 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 West 1100 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 West 1100 North is pet friendly.
Does 921 West 1100 North offer parking?
Yes, 921 West 1100 North offers parking.
Does 921 West 1100 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 West 1100 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 West 1100 North have a pool?
No, 921 West 1100 North does not have a pool.
Does 921 West 1100 North have accessible units?
No, 921 West 1100 North does not have accessible units.
Does 921 West 1100 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 West 1100 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 West 1100 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 West 1100 North does not have units with air conditioning.
