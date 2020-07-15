921 West 1100 North

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

You will enjoy this large and comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit apartment, with washer and dryer hook ups, also includes off street parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to local schools in the area. Very close to freeways & public transportation,and other shopping centers and local restaurants.



All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.

Application fee $50 each

Rent $845

Deposit $845, No security deposit option for qualifying renters.

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities Not Included

12 Month Lease

No Smoking



Pet Policy:

There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs & Cats allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.



