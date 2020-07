Amenities

patio / balcony parking elevator

87 W 300 N #303 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Great Downtown Location - This spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located just down the street from the State Capitol Building. There is a large balcony with a great view. There is plenty of closet and storage space. There is a large living room with a sliding glass door for natural light. The building has an elevator. There is one reserved covered parking spot for the unit. The building has new laundry machines that are coin and card operated. Tenant only pays a reduced electric bill. ALL OTHER UTILITIES ARE COVERED IN RENT.



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $950

Deposit: $950 *

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for showing (435) 494-2495.



