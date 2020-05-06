All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

770 E Stratford

770 Stratford Avenue · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Stratford Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Nibley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 770 E Stratford · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Salt Lake City 2 Bedroom Duplex - Highlight Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Located in Quiet Neighborhood
- Partially Fenced Yard
- Near Golf Course & Freeway Access

2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 875 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $895
Security Deposit $895

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: 1 Cover Parking & Street Parking

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2022381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 E Stratford have any available units?
770 E Stratford has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 E Stratford have?
Some of 770 E Stratford's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 E Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
770 E Stratford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 E Stratford pet-friendly?
No, 770 E Stratford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 770 E Stratford offer parking?
Yes, 770 E Stratford does offer parking.
Does 770 E Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 E Stratford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 E Stratford have a pool?
No, 770 E Stratford does not have a pool.
Does 770 E Stratford have accessible units?
No, 770 E Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does 770 E Stratford have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 E Stratford does not have units with dishwashers.
