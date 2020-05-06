770 E Stratford

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Salt Lake City 2 Bedroom Duplex - Highlight Features:

- Hardwood Floors

- Located in Quiet Neighborhood

- Partially Fenced Yard

- Near Golf Course & Freeway Access



2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 875 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $895

Security Deposit $895



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric



Parking: 1 Cover Parking & Street Parking



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



(RLNE2022381)