73 F Street #1 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Cozy one bedroom located in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. One bedroom/1 bathroom, coin-operated washer, and dryers available, underground parking (dedicated stall), very clean and well maintained. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.



Tenants:

Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

Responsible for to sign up and pay for gas and electric

Lease setup fee $50

Renters insurance required and can easily be provided for $16/month



If interested, contact Emil at (801)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property