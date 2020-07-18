All apartments in Salt Lake City
73 F Street #1 - 1
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

73 F Street #1 - 1

73 F Street · (385) 450-2785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 F Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one bedroom located in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. One bedroom/1 bathroom, coin-operated washer, and dryers available, underground parking (dedicated stall), very clean and well maintained. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Tenants:
Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
Responsible for to sign up and pay for gas and electric
Lease setup fee $50
Renters insurance required and can easily be provided for $16/month

If interested, contact Emil at (801)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have any available units?
73 F Street #1 - 1 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 73 F Street #1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
73 F Street #1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 F Street #1 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 73 F Street #1 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 73 F Street #1 - 1 offers parking.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 F Street #1 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have a pool?
No, 73 F Street #1 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 73 F Street #1 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 F Street #1 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 F Street #1 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 F Street #1 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
