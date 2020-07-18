73 F Street #1 - 1

Amenities
Cozy one bedroom located in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. One bedroom/1 bathroom, coin-operated washer, and dryers available, underground parking (dedicated stall), very clean and well maintained. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.
Tenants:
Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
Responsible for to sign up and pay for gas and electric
Lease setup fee $50
Renters insurance required and can easily be provided for $16/month
If interested, contact Emil at (801)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property