Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

475 N Redwood Road #4

475 Redwood Road · (801) 571-7400
Location

475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Jordan Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 475 N Redwood Road #4 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!)
Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .5 mile to TRAX, and 5 miles to Airport. Less than a mile to I-215 North and South and I-80 and only 6 miles to the University of Utah. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite is the entire top floor. Has master bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra storage area. All kitchen appliances included.Washer and dryer included. Small fenced patio behind the house. Community pool open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

We collect $50/monthly for water/sewer/trash. Tenant responsible for gas and power.

$45 application fee and monthly $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. Tenant to pay all utilities. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4246040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have any available units?
475 N Redwood Road #4 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have?
Some of 475 N Redwood Road #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 N Redwood Road #4 currently offering any rent specials?
475 N Redwood Road #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 N Redwood Road #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 N Redwood Road #4 is pet friendly.
Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 offer parking?
No, 475 N Redwood Road #4 does not offer parking.
Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 N Redwood Road #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have a pool?
Yes, 475 N Redwood Road #4 has a pool.
Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have accessible units?
No, 475 N Redwood Road #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 475 N Redwood Road #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 N Redwood Road #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
