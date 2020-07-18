Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!)

Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .5 mile to TRAX, and 5 miles to Airport. Less than a mile to I-215 North and South and I-80 and only 6 miles to the University of Utah. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite is the entire top floor. Has master bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra storage area. All kitchen appliances included.Washer and dryer included. Small fenced patio behind the house. Community pool open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.



We collect $50/monthly for water/sewer/trash. Tenant responsible for gas and power.



$45 application fee and monthly $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. Tenant to pay all utilities. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.



No Cats Allowed



