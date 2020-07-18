2154 E Emerson Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage

This cute home is in prime location! This cozy 3 bed 2 bath home features a great layout of both upstairs and downstairs. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. Basement has a single room and bathroom making it feel more roomy. This home has a great yard with lots of space to do what you want with it. There is a detached garage that can fit a small car or make for great storage. There is free parking on the street with a driveway to park.



This home is in a great location for anything you need. Close to Sugar House Park, the University of Utah and many more hot spots. Don’t miss your opportunity on this gem and apply today!



Text Jeff for more info at 801-823-1680



Basic Info:



Application Fee: $35 per Adult



Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent OAC



Pets: Negotiable depending on applicant. Pet rent and pet deposit will be required



Tenant is to pay All utilities