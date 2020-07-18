All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 2154 E Emerson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
2154 E Emerson Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:30 AM

2154 E Emerson Ave

2154 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2154 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Bonneville Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute home is in prime location! This cozy 3 bed 2 bath home features a great layout of both upstairs and downstairs. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. Basement has a single room and bathroom making it feel more roomy. This home has a great yard with lots of space to do what you want with it. There is a detached garage that can fit a small car or make for great storage. There is free parking on the street with a driveway to park.

This home is in a great location for anything you need. Close to Sugar House Park, the University of Utah and many more hot spots. Don’t miss your opportunity on this gem and apply today!

Text Jeff for more info at 801-823-1680

Basic Info:

Application Fee: $35 per Adult

Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent OAC

Pets: Negotiable depending on applicant. Pet rent and pet deposit will be required

Tenant is to pay All utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have any available units?
2154 E Emerson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 2154 E Emerson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2154 E Emerson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 E Emerson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 E Emerson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2154 E Emerson Ave offers parking.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 E Emerson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have a pool?
No, 2154 E Emerson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2154 E Emerson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 E Emerson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 E Emerson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 E Emerson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haxton
41 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University