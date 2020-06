Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

1223 Fenway Avenue - Property Id: 295534



Quiet, secluded home near University of Utah, downtown, and 9th & 9th. Open to renting the house fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished. The home provides great access to downtown, Park City, and Sugarhouse via 1300 East.



House comes furnished for $2,600.00, but will reduce if unfurnished.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295534

No Pets Allowed



