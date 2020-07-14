Lease Length: 12, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant, $60.00 married
Deposit: $100.00 - 1 bedroom, $200.00 - 2 bedrooms, $300.00 - 3 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Agressive breeds not allowed, must be under 30lbs.
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $100
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.