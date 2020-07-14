All apartments in San Antonio
Trio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Trio

2903 Hillcrest Dr · (737) 214-0619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78201
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1243 - 24 Babcock Rd · Avail. now

$865

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trio.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.

Stop by today to tour our apartments while theyre still available!

Unbeatable location! Take the 95 bus direct to downtown! Easy access to Loop 410, Interstate 10.

Youll be just minutes away from nearby shops, restaurants, and entertainment at Crossroads Mall!


(RLNE5156949)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant, $60.00 married
Deposit: $100.00 - 1 bedroom, $200.00 - 2 bedrooms, $300.00 - 3 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Agressive breeds not allowed, must be under 30lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
rent: $15
restrictions: Agressive Breeds not allowed, must be under 30lbs
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $100
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trio have any available units?
Trio has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Trio have?
Some of Trio's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trio currently offering any rent specials?
Trio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trio pet-friendly?
Yes, Trio is pet friendly.
Does Trio offer parking?
Yes, Trio offers parking.
Does Trio have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trio have a pool?
Yes, Trio has a pool.
Does Trio have accessible units?
No, Trio does not have accessible units.
Does Trio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trio has units with dishwashers.
