Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Tradewinds Apartments

8802 Tradewind Drive · (715) 502-3255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX 78239
Windcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tradewinds Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
parking
gym
internet access
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect. Ideal Northeast San Antonio location and exceptional floor plans are complemented by personal touches throughout the property designed with you in mind. Brick-hearth fireplaces, generous patio storage, and custom oak cabinetry define the touches you’ll find at Tradewinds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $15 Resident Account Setup fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet interview needed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: Reserved Space: $15/month.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tradewinds Apartments have any available units?
Tradewinds Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Tradewinds Apartments have?
Some of Tradewinds Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tradewinds Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tradewinds Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tradewinds Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tradewinds Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tradewinds Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tradewinds Apartments offers parking.
Does Tradewinds Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tradewinds Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tradewinds Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tradewinds Apartments has a pool.
Does Tradewinds Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tradewinds Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tradewinds Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tradewinds Apartments has units with dishwashers.
