Tradewinds Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking gym internet access

Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect. Ideal Northeast San Antonio location and exceptional floor plans are complemented by personal touches throughout the property designed with you in mind. Brick-hearth fireplaces, generous patio storage, and custom oak cabinetry define the touches you’ll find at Tradewinds.