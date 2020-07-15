Tradewinds Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $15 Resident Account Setup fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet interview needed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: Reserved Space: $15/month.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet