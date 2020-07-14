Tom Pawel Village

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 studio/1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and weight
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for parking policy. On-site Parking.