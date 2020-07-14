All apartments in San Antonio
Tom Pawel Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

Tom Pawel Village

14785 Omicron Dr · (210) 529-8169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tom Pawel Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
e-payments
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
basketball court
bike storage
media room
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities. The Pawel Village was designed to combine convenience with peace, quiet and privacy - creating a retreat-style community, for families and singles. Only five miles from 1604-and-Potranco shopping and 15 minutes from historic Castroville!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 studio/1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and weight
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for parking policy. On-site Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tom Pawel Village have any available units?
Tom Pawel Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Tom Pawel Village have?
Some of Tom Pawel Village's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tom Pawel Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tom Pawel Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tom Pawel Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tom Pawel Village is pet friendly.
Does Tom Pawel Village offer parking?
Yes, Tom Pawel Village offers parking.
Does Tom Pawel Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tom Pawel Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tom Pawel Village have a pool?
Yes, Tom Pawel Village has a pool.
Does Tom Pawel Village have accessible units?
No, Tom Pawel Village does not have accessible units.
Does Tom Pawel Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tom Pawel Village has units with dishwashers.
