Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill

Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire. With an astounding selection of thirteen unique floor plan options, you are sure to find the perfect apartment home to suit your busy and vibrant lifestyle. Our entire property is adorned with thriving oak trees and beautiful green landscaping, and each of our apartments feature all of the amenities you'll need to embrace maintenance-free living along with the flexibility to add your own personal touch. We know there are some things you just cant live without, whether it be lofty vaulted ceilings or spacious walk-in closets, and at Songbird Apartments, you can have it all, in addition to an abundance of useful community services. Come see the gold standard of apartment living in San Antonio, and schedule your personal tour today!