San Antonio, TX
Songbird
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:48 PM

Songbird

7667 Callaghan Rd · (210) 978-0770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7667 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0106 · Avail. Aug 29

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 1-2109 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 1-2214 · Avail. Sep 8

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2708 · Avail. Sep 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1-1803 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1-0801 · Avail. Sep 19

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Songbird.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Songbird Apartments in San Antonio, Texas is an apartment community designed to suit your every want, need, and desire. With an astounding selection of thirteen unique floor plan options, you are sure to find the perfect apartment home to suit your busy and vibrant lifestyle. Our entire property is adorned with thriving oak trees and beautiful green landscaping, and each of our apartments feature all of the amenities you'll need to embrace maintenance-free living along with the flexibility to add your own personal touch. We know there are some things you just cant live without, whether it be lofty vaulted ceilings or spacious walk-in closets, and at Songbird Apartments, you can have it all, in addition to an abundance of useful community services. Come see the gold standard of apartment living in San Antonio, and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Songbird have any available units?
Songbird has 15 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Songbird have?
Some of Songbird's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Songbird currently offering any rent specials?
Songbird is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Songbird pet-friendly?
Yes, Songbird is pet friendly.
Does Songbird offer parking?
Yes, Songbird offers parking.
Does Songbird have units with washers and dryers?
No, Songbird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Songbird have a pool?
Yes, Songbird has a pool.
Does Songbird have accessible units?
No, Songbird does not have accessible units.
Does Songbird have units with dishwashers?
No, Songbird does not have units with dishwashers.
