Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Buda apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,054
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1419 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
62 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Results within 10 miles of Buda
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
60 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Thoughtfully Executed Revitalization Of How Austin, TX Apartments Should Be Urbana at Goodnight Ranch understands the desire to want something more eclectic than “standard”, which is why we created the YardHome(R).
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
South Lamar
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
870 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sweetbriar
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
102 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
26 Units Available
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1141 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
58 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1362 sqft
Hi-tech fitness and training center and resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sundeck. Elegant lighting throughout, cable TV included and internet access. Game room, pool table, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
27 Units Available
Dawson
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
St. Edwards
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,382
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,200
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Sweetbriar
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
City Guide for Buda, TX

Hear the scritch-scratch of tiny paws whizzing down the track? It's Wiener Dog Racing time in Buda, Texas! Each April, the Buda County Fair hosts this much-anticipated canine race to see which gallant-hearted dachshund will win that year's championship. The race is followed by, among other events, a best-dressed dog contest. It's easy to see that the residents of Buda, "The Outdoor Capital of Texas," love their dogs.

Located in the Texas Hill Country region just 13 miles southwest of Austin and 60 miles northeast of San Antonio, Buda, Texas, serves as a bedroom community for folks who work or play in the nearby capital city. During the heyday of the International-Great Northern Railroad, Buda started out as a railroad stop alongside the tracks. Things really got rolling when a much-sought-after depot was built in 1881; the city (called, at the time, Du Pre) was platted and began to gain even more momentum after the Carrington Hotel was built. The two widows in the kitchen cooked delicious, wholesome meals for hungry train travelers, and the hostess, Mrs. Carrington, was known to be friendly and well-liked by all. The city soon grew when settlers came, liked what they saw, got along fine with the friendly people they met, and decided to stay. Over the years, Buda has retained its small-town feel, slow-paced lifestyle and "country calm," even while larger surrounding cities experienced explosions in growth and population. The city fathers of Buda tout an affordable, safe, secure town, flush with outdoor activities and parks, whose residents are community-minded and proud of the city's history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Buda, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Buda apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Buda apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

