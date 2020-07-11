26 Apartments for rent in Bee Cave, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bee Cave apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
48 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
21 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Bee Cave
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
22 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
27 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
23 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
23 Units Available
West Oak Hill
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,238
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Results within 10 miles of Bee Cave
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
102 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
21 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
58 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
29 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
21 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
33 Units Available
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1185 sqft
Northwest Austin location near Emma Long Park. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, newer kitchens and fireplaces. Pet friendly. Community gardens, courtyard, pool and fire pit. Gym and game room, too.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,200
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
28 Units Available
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1486 sqft
Walk-in closets and granite counters characterize the chic units of this pet-friendly community. Online portal allows residents to raise complaints and pay conveniently. 24-hour fitness center available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
29 Units Available
Barton Hills
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
18 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
33 Units Available
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1388 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lake Austin, Austin Country Club, downtown Austin, N Capital of Texas Hwy, Bridge Point Elementary, Loop Bridge 360, and nature conserves. Includes swimming pools with waterfalls, water volleyball court, roman hot tub spa with steam room, on-site recycling, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
28 Units Available
Barton Hills
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
998 sqft
Close to Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail, S MoPac Expressway, S Capital of Texas Highway, shopping at Barton Creek Square, Zilker Park, Hill Country Middle School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. Boat/RV parking, pet walk with stations, sand volleyball court, nature walking trail, dog park, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bee Cave, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bee Cave apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bee Cave apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

