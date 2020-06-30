All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Brooksfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Brooksfield
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

Brooksfield

7577 Old Corpus Christi Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7577 Old Corpus Christi Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
internet cafe
dog park
playground
pool
volleyball court
Welcome to an oasis of fine living glistening under the San Antonio sun! Service and attention to detail along with the numerous amenities provide a most enjoyable lifestyle without ever leaving home. Inside the controlled access gates you'll find a playground, swimming pool, pet park, computer caf&eacute;, picnic area, business center, sports court and volleyball. Ready to become another happy resident here? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brooksfield have any available units?
Brooksfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Brooksfield have?
Some of Brooksfield's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooksfield currently offering any rent specials?
Brooksfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brooksfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooksfield is pet friendly.
Does Brooksfield offer parking?
No, Brooksfield does not offer parking.
Does Brooksfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brooksfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooksfield have a pool?
Yes, Brooksfield has a pool.
Does Brooksfield have accessible units?
No, Brooksfield does not have accessible units.
Does Brooksfield have units with dishwashers?
No, Brooksfield does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio