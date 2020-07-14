Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barcelo.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome home to Barcelo. We are a beautiful apartment home community located in San Antonio, Texas. Just minutes away is Wonderlands of America, delicious local dining hotspots, and unique entertainment venues. Your stressful commute will be a thing of the past since Interstates 410 and 10 are around the corner.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $25/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Barcelo have any available units?
Barcelo offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $665 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $775. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.