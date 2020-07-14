All apartments in San Antonio
Barcelo

3501 Pin Oak Dr · (210) 361-8180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Pin Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ROME-1

$665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

ROME-2

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

MILAN-1

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

CARPI-1

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

CARPI-2

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

MOZA-1

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barcelo.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome home to Barcelo. We are a beautiful apartment home community located in San Antonio, Texas. Just minutes away is Wonderlands of America, delicious local dining hotspots, and unique entertainment venues. Your stressful commute will be a thing of the past since Interstates 410 and 10 are around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barcelo have any available units?
Barcelo offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $665 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $775. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Barcelo have?
Some of Barcelo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barcelo currently offering any rent specials?
Barcelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barcelo pet-friendly?
Yes, Barcelo is pet friendly.
Does Barcelo offer parking?
Yes, Barcelo offers parking.
Does Barcelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barcelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barcelo have a pool?
Yes, Barcelo has a pool.
Does Barcelo have accessible units?
No, Barcelo does not have accessible units.
Does Barcelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barcelo has units with dishwashers.
