236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209 Terrell Heights
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 2-327 · Avail. Sep 9
$775
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft
Unit 1-107 · Avail. now
$895
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft
Unit 1-106 · Avail. now
$895
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 6-307 · Avail. now
$995
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aberdeen Acres.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
online portal
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces. High-speed Internet and cable along with in-unit laundry options! Walk the dog, throw the frisbee, put out the lawn chairs, while enjoying time with friends and neighbors. Aberdeen Acres is your new gated access home for relaxed rental living with acres of open space. Come see us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Aberdeen Acres have any available units?
Aberdeen Acres has 6 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.