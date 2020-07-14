Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access online portal

This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces. High-speed Internet and cable along with in-unit laundry options! Walk the dog, throw the frisbee, put out the lawn chairs, while enjoying time with friends and neighbors. Aberdeen Acres is your new gated access home for relaxed rental living with acres of open space. Come see us today!