All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Aberdeen Acres.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Aberdeen Acres
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Aberdeen Acres

236 Deerwood Drive · (210) 874-0963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Terrell Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-327 · Avail. Sep 9

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 1-107 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 1-106 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-307 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aberdeen Acres.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
online portal
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces. High-speed Internet and cable along with in-unit laundry options! Walk the dog, throw the frisbee, put out the lawn chairs, while enjoying time with friends and neighbors. Aberdeen Acres is your new gated access home for relaxed rental living with acres of open space. Come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aberdeen Acres have any available units?
Aberdeen Acres has 6 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Aberdeen Acres have?
Some of Aberdeen Acres's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aberdeen Acres currently offering any rent specials?
Aberdeen Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aberdeen Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, Aberdeen Acres is pet friendly.
Does Aberdeen Acres offer parking?
No, Aberdeen Acres does not offer parking.
Does Aberdeen Acres have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aberdeen Acres offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aberdeen Acres have a pool?
No, Aberdeen Acres does not have a pool.
Does Aberdeen Acres have accessible units?
No, Aberdeen Acres does not have accessible units.
Does Aberdeen Acres have units with dishwashers?
No, Aberdeen Acres does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aberdeen Acres?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity