Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9839 Valley Villa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9839 Valley Villa

9839 Valley Villa · No Longer Available
Location

9839 Valley Villa, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 ADDRESS:
9839 Valley Villa San Antonio, TX 78250

3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
with 2 car garage

$1150 Monthly Rent
$1150 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3500 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No Evictions
No indoor smokers

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Thank you,
Jody Carrillo
Call or Text: 210.274.5870

Located in Beautiful - established North West subdivision.
Short distance from 1604 and Culebra. Alamo Ranch shopping center. Highly desirable area. Great NISD schools!

MOVE IN READY BY FEB 1st 2019.
We can hold with a paid security deposit.

Call or Text Jody to schedule a showing: 210.274.5870

(RLNE3762054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Valley Villa have any available units?
9839 Valley Villa doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 Valley Villa have?
Some of 9839 Valley Villa's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Valley Villa currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Valley Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Valley Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, 9839 Valley Villa is pet friendly.
Does 9839 Valley Villa offer parking?
Yes, 9839 Valley Villa offers parking.
Does 9839 Valley Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9839 Valley Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Valley Villa have a pool?
No, 9839 Valley Villa does not have a pool.
Does 9839 Valley Villa have accessible units?
No, 9839 Valley Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Valley Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9839 Valley Villa has units with dishwashers.
