Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

9822 KELTON DRIVE

9822 Kelton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Kelton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home featuring 1698 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & a backyard oasis. Its entry way opens up to a huge living room/dining room combo overlooking a spacious kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space for storage. This incredible home comes w/ good sized masters & secondary bedrooms upstairs. Masters bedroom boasts a huge walk in closet, shower/tub combo, & vanity. Quick access to 1604 & I-10. NO CARPETS, just ceramic tiles & luxury vinyl planks throughout. Mins to LaCantera & Six Flags!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have any available units?
9822 KELTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have?
Some of 9822 KELTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 KELTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9822 KELTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 KELTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9822 KELTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9822 KELTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 KELTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9822 KELTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9822 KELTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 KELTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 KELTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

