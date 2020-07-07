9822 KELTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home featuring 1698 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & a backyard oasis. Its entry way opens up to a huge living room/dining room combo overlooking a spacious kitchen w/plenty of cabinet space for storage. This incredible home comes w/ good sized masters & secondary bedrooms upstairs. Masters bedroom boasts a huge walk in closet, shower/tub combo, & vanity. Quick access to 1604 & I-10. NO CARPETS, just ceramic tiles & luxury vinyl planks throughout. Mins to LaCantera & Six Flags!!