9817 Ardash Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Northwest Crossing~Single story two bedroom duplex-Lots of Built-Ins - Single story two bedroom duplex. As you walk in you have separate living and dining room with galley style kitchen with service through bar. Built in bookshelves and high open ceilings add character. Bedrooms split with master in back with large walk in closet. Bedroom two upfront with full length wall closet with built-shelves. Single car garage with full size washer dryer connections detached. Private fenced backyard! Come see your new home today!



(RLNE5229253)