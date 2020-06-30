All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9817 Ardash Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9817 Ardash Ln
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

9817 Ardash Ln

9817 Ardash Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9817 Ardash Lane, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northwest Crossing~Single story two bedroom duplex-Lots of Built-Ins - Single story two bedroom duplex. As you walk in you have separate living and dining room with galley style kitchen with service through bar. Built in bookshelves and high open ceilings add character. Bedrooms split with master in back with large walk in closet. Bedroom two upfront with full length wall closet with built-shelves. Single car garage with full size washer dryer connections detached. Private fenced backyard! Come see your new home today!

(RLNE5229253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Ardash Ln have any available units?
9817 Ardash Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9817 Ardash Ln have?
Some of 9817 Ardash Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 Ardash Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Ardash Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Ardash Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9817 Ardash Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9817 Ardash Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Ardash Ln offers parking.
Does 9817 Ardash Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Ardash Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Ardash Ln have a pool?
No, 9817 Ardash Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Ardash Ln have accessible units?
No, 9817 Ardash Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Ardash Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Ardash Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio