Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9631 TORRINGTON
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

9631 TORRINGTON

9631 Torrington · No Longer Available
Location

9631 Torrington, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
game room
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Functional lease opportunity. This spacious, open floor plan has the master en suite, secondary bedroom/bath, and study downstairs. The large island kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counters, custom cabinetry, gas cooking, double ovens, and microwave. Upstairs has 2 multi-purpose rooms that could be media and 2nd living or 6th bedroom and game room. Bedrooms 3&4 have Jack-N-Jill bathroom, where 5th has semi-private bath. Shady backyard with deck. 3 car garage, water softener and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 TORRINGTON have any available units?
9631 TORRINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9631 TORRINGTON have?
Some of 9631 TORRINGTON's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 TORRINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
9631 TORRINGTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 TORRINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 9631 TORRINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9631 TORRINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 9631 TORRINGTON offers parking.
Does 9631 TORRINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 TORRINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 TORRINGTON have a pool?
No, 9631 TORRINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 9631 TORRINGTON have accessible units?
No, 9631 TORRINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 TORRINGTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 TORRINGTON does not have units with dishwashers.

