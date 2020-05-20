9631 TORRINGTON

Amenities

Functional lease opportunity. This spacious, open floor plan has the master en suite, secondary bedroom/bath, and study downstairs. The large island kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counters, custom cabinetry, gas cooking, double ovens, and microwave. Upstairs has 2 multi-purpose rooms that could be media and 2nd living or 6th bedroom and game room. Bedrooms 3&4 have Jack-N-Jill bathroom, where 5th has semi-private bath. Shady backyard with deck. 3 car garage, water softener and sprinkler system.