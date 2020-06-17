All apartments in San Antonio
9611 Brook Grn
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

9611 Brook Grn

9611 Brook Green · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Brook Green, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
9611 Brook Green San Antonio, TX 78250

5 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laundry room
Large Converted Garage room

$1595 Monthly Rent
$1595 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $5,000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No Evictions
No indoor smokers

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Call or Text: 210.274.5870

Located in Beautiful - established Great North West subdivision with swimming pools, parks, basket ball courts, tennis courts. HOA. Neighborhood security.
Short distance from 1604 and Culebra. Alamo Ranch shopping center. Highly desirable area.

MOVE IN READY NOW!!!
We can hold with a paid security deposit

Call or Text: 210.274.5870

(RLNE5433006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

