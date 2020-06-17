9611 Brook Grn

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

9611 Brook Green San Antonio, TX 78250



5 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Laundry room

Large Converted Garage room



$1595 Monthly Rent

$1595 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $5,000 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No Evictions

No indoor smokers



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Call or Text: 210.274.5870



Located in Beautiful - established Great North West subdivision with swimming pools, parks, basket ball courts, tennis courts. HOA. Neighborhood security.

Short distance from 1604 and Culebra. Alamo Ranch shopping center. Highly desirable area.



MOVE IN READY NOW!!!

We can hold with a paid security deposit



