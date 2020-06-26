All apartments in San Antonio
9543 Fall Pass St
9543 Fall Pass St

9543 Fall Pass Street · No Longer Available
Location

9543 Fall Pass Street, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Beautiful one Story in Brycewood - 3/2/2 in good condition! Move in ready! Open living area + study/master suite is split from other two bedrooms w/walk-in garden tub and separate shower! Close to Lackland and 151. Tons of shopping and restaurants right off of Potranco!*Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9543 Fall Pass St have any available units?
9543 Fall Pass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9543 Fall Pass St have?
Some of 9543 Fall Pass St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9543 Fall Pass St currently offering any rent specials?
9543 Fall Pass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9543 Fall Pass St pet-friendly?
No, 9543 Fall Pass St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9543 Fall Pass St offer parking?
No, 9543 Fall Pass St does not offer parking.
Does 9543 Fall Pass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9543 Fall Pass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9543 Fall Pass St have a pool?
No, 9543 Fall Pass St does not have a pool.
Does 9543 Fall Pass St have accessible units?
No, 9543 Fall Pass St does not have accessible units.
Does 9543 Fall Pass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9543 Fall Pass St has units with dishwashers.
