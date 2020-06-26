9543 Fall Pass St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan bathtub

Beautiful one Story in Brycewood - 3/2/2 in good condition! Move in ready! Open living area + study/master suite is split from other two bedrooms w/walk-in garden tub and separate shower! Close to Lackland and 151. Tons of shopping and restaurants right off of Potranco!*Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program*