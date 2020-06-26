Beautiful one Story in Brycewood - 3/2/2 in good condition! Move in ready! Open living area + study/master suite is split from other two bedrooms w/walk-in garden tub and separate shower! Close to Lackland and 151. Tons of shopping and restaurants right off of Potranco!*Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9543 Fall Pass St have any available units?
9543 Fall Pass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.