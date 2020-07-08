9526 Vallecito Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Granite counter tops in kitchen! Upgraded kitchen cabinets! Huge pantry/laundry room! This fantastic rental has a living area downstairs, 2 dining areas, and game room upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has his/hers walk in closet with double vanity and separate tub and shower. Ceramic tile and wood floors on first floor. Nice gazebo in backyard, great for entertaining! Has sprinkler system. NISD school district small Pulte neighborhood convenient to shopping, dining, and major roads.