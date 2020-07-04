All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

9506 MIDER DR

9506 Mider Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9506 Mider Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent San Antonio Near Northstar Mall - Pet Friendly Grand Home 5br/3ba Located in the Heart of San Antonio - Grand home located in prime location near Loop 410 and Blanco Road, close to major shopping and entertainment centers; desirable schools, and quick access to and from the city. Big open floor plan. Great lighting. Big backyard. LOTS of storage space. Wood laminated floors are great. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops and very nice backsplash. Lots of cabinet space. Locat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 MIDER DR have any available units?
9506 MIDER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9506 MIDER DR currently offering any rent specials?
9506 MIDER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 MIDER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9506 MIDER DR is pet friendly.
Does 9506 MIDER DR offer parking?
Yes, 9506 MIDER DR offers parking.
Does 9506 MIDER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 MIDER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 MIDER DR have a pool?
No, 9506 MIDER DR does not have a pool.
Does 9506 MIDER DR have accessible units?
No, 9506 MIDER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 MIDER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9506 MIDER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9506 MIDER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9506 MIDER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

