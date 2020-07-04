9506 MIDER DR

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For Rent San Antonio Near Northstar Mall - Pet Friendly Grand Home 5br/3ba Located in the Heart of San Antonio - Grand home located in prime location near Loop 410 and Blanco Road, close to major shopping and entertainment centers; desirable schools, and quick access to and from the city. Big open floor plan. Great lighting. Big backyard. LOTS of storage space. Wood laminated floors are great. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops and very nice backsplash. Lots of cabinet space. Locat