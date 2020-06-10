All apartments in San Antonio
Location

9403 Hacienda Acres, San Antonio, TX 78245
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 story home on one of the biggest lots in this quiet, established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths, office area, 2 dining areas, & spacious living room! Convenient location close to Hwy 151 just minutes from 1604 or 410! Lots of counter space in the kitchen, chocolate colored cabinets, & easy to clean laminate tile floors. Upgraded wood - like floors cover the rest of the living areas. Ample natural light throughout. Covered patio overlooks the large back yard. Make this home yours today

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9403 Hacienda Acres have any available units?
9403 Hacienda Acres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9403 Hacienda Acres have?
Some of 9403 Hacienda Acres's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Hacienda Acres currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Hacienda Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 Hacienda Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 9403 Hacienda Acres is pet friendly.
Does 9403 Hacienda Acres offer parking?
No, 9403 Hacienda Acres does not offer parking.
Does 9403 Hacienda Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 Hacienda Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 Hacienda Acres have a pool?
No, 9403 Hacienda Acres does not have a pool.
Does 9403 Hacienda Acres have accessible units?
No, 9403 Hacienda Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 Hacienda Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9403 Hacienda Acres has units with dishwashers.
