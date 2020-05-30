All apartments in San Antonio
94 KENROCK RIDGE
94 KENROCK RIDGE

94 Kenrock Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

94 Kenrock Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom rental home in NW side! - 3 bedroom home in the NW side just off Bandera Rd near Braun Rd. This 2 story home is minutes from H-E-B, restaurants and walking distance to the community park. Call today for your private showing because this one will go fast!!!!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1250.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE4020911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have any available units?
94 KENROCK RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 94 KENROCK RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
94 KENROCK RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 KENROCK RIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 KENROCK RIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE offer parking?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have a pool?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 KENROCK RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 KENROCK RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

