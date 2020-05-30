94 KENROCK RIDGE

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom rental home in NW side! - 3 bedroom home in the NW side just off Bandera Rd near Braun Rd. This 2 story home is minutes from H-E-B, restaurants and walking distance to the community park. Call today for your private showing because this one will go fast!!!!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1250.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE4020911)