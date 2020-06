Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great four bedroom with lots of style. Ceramic tile in kitchen/breakfast and entry** High ceilings and lots of windows**Master down w/great bath ---large garden tub, walk-in closet and plenty of vanity space **Secondary bdrm down makes great office/Nursery**2 bedrooms upstairs, with full bath in the hallway. Nice backyard w/fantastic covered patio and privacy fence. Great Neighborhood w/pools, tennis, playground, etc. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN SEPTEMBER 1