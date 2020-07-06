All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 935 W Silversands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
935 W Silversands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 W Silversands

935 W Silver Sands · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

935 W Silver Sands, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tour this gorgeous community today and find out why residents rave about living here! Bring along any breed of pet as well! Cool off in the resort-style pool, utilize the nice business center, relax with friends in the elegant clubhouse or take your furry friend to the dog bark park.

So many things to do and you can have access to them all!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 W Silversands have any available units?
935 W Silversands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 W Silversands have?
Some of 935 W Silversands's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 W Silversands currently offering any rent specials?
935 W Silversands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 W Silversands pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 W Silversands is pet friendly.
Does 935 W Silversands offer parking?
No, 935 W Silversands does not offer parking.
Does 935 W Silversands have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 W Silversands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 W Silversands have a pool?
Yes, 935 W Silversands has a pool.
Does 935 W Silversands have accessible units?
No, 935 W Silversands does not have accessible units.
Does 935 W Silversands have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 W Silversands does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio