Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- NICE HOME NEAR EVERYTHING AND READY FOR MOVE-IN RIGHT AWAY. GOOD SIZED 2 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BATH AND A STUDY HOME WITH A HUGE BACKYARD FOR YOUR FAMILY GATHERINGS. HOME IS CLOSE TO SAMMC, FT. SAM, DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE! PLEASE VERIFY ALL SCHOOLS AS BOUNDARIES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



(RLNE2646326)