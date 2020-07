Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for that perfect place that is upgraded and ready to just move right in? Look no further you home has arrived! This stunning 3/2/2 has been fully updated with new bathrooms, floors, fixtures, paint inside & out, new roof, and conveniently located to 1604, Bandera, and Culebra. This home is in O'Connor high school district, and is located close to Alamo Ranch shopping & eating. Come take advantage of living in a great location in a home that looks & feels brand new.