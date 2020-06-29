923 Hamilton Wolfe

Amenities
AVAILABLE December 29, 2018 ! Corporate/One Check Housing. Furnished, with all utilities included (Electric, water, trash, pest, cable, internet). Washer/Dryer in unit. Private courtyard. Newly remodeled with appliances, ceiling fans, paint, carpet, lighting, and electric. You can take the walking trail to UTHSC or any of the other major hospitals. USAA is just minutes away. Gated property with swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
Amenities & Expenses
Gated
Pets Allowed*
Parking :Covered
Property Information
Furnished, Very Clean and Comfortable, Great Location.
Includes: Washer/Dryer ,TV, All linens, dishes, , wifi, internet, cable, a/c, heat, patio, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, walk in closet, Just bring some clothes....