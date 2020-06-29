923 Hamilton Wolfe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AVAILABLE December 29, 2018 ! Corporate/One Check Housing. Furnished, with all utilities included (Electric, water, trash, pest, cable, internet). Washer/Dryer in unit. Private courtyard. Newly remodeled with appliances, ceiling fans, paint, carpet, lighting, and electric. You can take the walking trail to UTHSC or any of the other major hospitals. USAA is just minutes away. Gated property with swimming pool and reserved covered parking.

please reply back and add your email or phone number if interested......

Amenities & Expenses

Gated

Pets Allowed*

Parking :Covered

Property Information



Furnished, Very Clean and Comfortable, Great Location.

Includes: Washer/Dryer ,TV, All linens, dishes, , wifi, internet, cable, a/c, heat, patio, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, walk in closet, Just bring some clothes....