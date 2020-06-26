Amenities

9218 Moon Shine - FIRST TIME RENTAL !! !Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home! This layout features an entry way that leads to a private hall connecting two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The entry hall opens to a large family room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen and dining area. A short hallway off the living area leads to a utility room and secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The large master suite offers a nice master bath and spacious walk-in closet. Phenomenal subdivision water park and area to fish.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4961479)