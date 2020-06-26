All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9218 Moon Shine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9218 Moon Shine
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

9218 Moon Shine

9218 Moon Shine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9218 Moon Shine, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9218 Moon Shine - FIRST TIME RENTAL !! !Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home! This layout features an entry way that leads to a private hall connecting two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. The entry hall opens to a large family room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen and dining area. A short hallway off the living area leads to a utility room and secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The large master suite offers a nice master bath and spacious walk-in closet. Phenomenal subdivision water park and area to fish.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Moon Shine have any available units?
9218 Moon Shine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9218 Moon Shine currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Moon Shine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Moon Shine pet-friendly?
Yes, 9218 Moon Shine is pet friendly.
Does 9218 Moon Shine offer parking?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not offer parking.
Does 9218 Moon Shine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Moon Shine have a pool?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Moon Shine have accessible units?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Moon Shine have units with dishwashers?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9218 Moon Shine have units with air conditioning?
No, 9218 Moon Shine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio