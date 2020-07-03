All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

9206 OAK DOWNS DR

9206 Oak Downs · No Longer Available
Location

9206 Oak Downs, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This home was used as an Airbnb property. The Owner has decided to lease it long term and leave it fully furnished with all furniture, appliances, TV's, linens, dishes, etc. It provides quiet and peaceful living in the City. One acre of beautifully landscaped property. Spacious home with 3 living areas plus inviting Sun Room overlooking park like backyard. Large mature trees and deck for entertaining. Lots of storage through-out home. Close to Loop 410 and I 10 interchange, shopping areas and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have any available units?
9206 OAK DOWNS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9206 OAK DOWNS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9206 OAK DOWNS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 OAK DOWNS DR pet-friendly?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR offer parking?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not offer parking.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have a pool?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not have a pool.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have accessible units?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9206 OAK DOWNS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9206 OAK DOWNS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

