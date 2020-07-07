9038 Indigo Lk

Amenities

Available 9/24/18. Come see this well maintained 3/2 in Lakeview, Gated Community near Lackland AFB. Welcome home - the front door opens to the large open family room with new hardwood floors. Large master is towards the back for additional privacy and features double vanity and private bath. Foodies will love cooking with gas stove. The covered patio is great for relaxing during the evenings. Home features insulation in attic space and cellulose insulation in the walls. Energy Star Certified. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com 512.549.6079