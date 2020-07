Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story with open floor plan and separate dining that can be used as a flex room. Spacious bedrooms with nice sized closets, Master retreat features a well appointed luxury bath. Covered back patio for relaxing overlooks a nice sized back yard. Well rated schools in NISD and community situated with convenient access to 1604 and nearby shopping. Available April 1st.